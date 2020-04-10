Too many closures

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Closing the tracks at schools and golf courses in the county seems a step too far. First and foremost, tracks may be the safest public place to be in Napa County. Many citizens use the tracks to maintain conditioning and strength and this is a very healthy pursuit.

Golf courses – same thing. A very safe outdoors place to be. Players use common sense and take a responsible approach; social distancing is easy to maintain on the golf course. Golf is a healthy and safe outlet for the frustrations we are all suffering.

At some point, with the health situations and threats we are dealing with, personal responsibility is going to be the most important part of the answer; but, even today, the healthy outlets provided by tracks and golf courses should be encouraged, not closed off.

Don Muelrath

Napa