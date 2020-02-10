Measure K requires an oversight committee. What power will they have? Will they have full access to Parks and Open Space District's records?
The oversight committee will be appointed, by the District's board. Will it be an independent committee or another check mark committee for our community?
Measure K proponents say there is a need to protect water and open land. These are already protected by the State Water Resources Board, county zoning and planning departments (i.e. our Supervisors' responsibility), and the Napa County Land Trust. At least 26,000 acres are protected and off the tax rolls already.
Measure K proponents say they need to collect additional taxes to get matching funds that other communities would receive. Other communities will get matching funds regardless of what we do.
The proponents say, "Every single penny will stay in our county. But the text of the measure in your Napa County Voters Information Guide, Measure K Chapter 3.30.Section 200D (page 28-501) allows for, "...out of county travel including transportation, lodging and food."
Measure K proponents say it is needed for forest management to prevent wildfires, a function of CalFire and PG&E (by judicial action).
The mission of the Parks and Open Space District is being handled. So, what will Measure K do for Napa that is not already covered?
Do we as residents want to shop outside of Napa if sales tax continue to rise?
Vote no on K.
Lo and Ruffin Apperson
Napa