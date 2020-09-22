Too many questions about school reopening

If schools reopened, the primary benefit would be increased engagement. People would feel as though they are able to do more and the work they do will be more rewarding if they are at school in person.
That said, there are some tangible benefits for some students; the act of getting to school often involves some exercise. The other benefit is that people will have an easier time talking and socializing.
These benefits are nothing compared to the slew of challenges faced by the district to reopen:
--How can we get students to stay more than 6 feet away from each other in an environment not designed to accommodate such movement patterns?
--How can we keep distance between teachers and students?
--How can we test enough of the population to detect an outbreak of COVID-19 and pivot school to online before it has a chance to spread?
--How can we enforce proper mask etiquette among students for the whole day?
--What will be done to ensure the existence of safe, accessible restrooms for the whole school?
--How can we put enough space between desks to ensure that people sitting at them are 6 feet apart, but also to allow people sitting in them to safely get up to use the restroom or to leave the classroom at the end of the day without passing within 6 feet of anyone else?
That last question is the most difficult to answer.
With 6 feet of social distancing, each student occupies about 28 square feet. With that amount of distancing, classrooms are limited to about half as many students. There is a bigger concern.
With that amount of distancing, everybody must move in perfect unison to keep distanced. If anyone needs to use the restroom or leave the classroom for any reason, everyone between themselves and the door would have to leave.
This massive inconvenience can be avoided by increasing the distance between everyone to 13 feet, so that anyone can pass between anyone else safely. This would increase the amount of floor space encompassed by a single person to 146 square feet. School infrastructure isn't big enough for that kind of space.
Until those questions have been reasonably addressed in a verifiable way, I don't think students should be allowed back to their schools.
Keegan Watson
American Canyon
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.