Too many questions about school reopening

If schools reopened, the primary benefit would be increased engagement. People would feel as though they are able to do more and the work they do will be more rewarding if they are at school in person.

That said, there are some tangible benefits for some students; the act of getting to school often involves some exercise. The other benefit is that people will have an easier time talking and socializing.

These benefits are nothing compared to the slew of challenges faced by the district to reopen:

--How can we get students to stay more than 6 feet away from each other in an environment not designed to accommodate such movement patterns?

--How can we keep distance between teachers and students?

--How can we test enough of the population to detect an outbreak of COVID-19 and pivot school to online before it has a chance to spread?

--How can we enforce proper mask etiquette among students for the whole day?

--What will be done to ensure the existence of safe, accessible restrooms for the whole school?