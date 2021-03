I am very disappointed and saddened by how personal the attacks have become in the newspapers, both in St. Helena and the county. This is not the community we want.

I'm so glad we have Geoff Ellsworth as mayor of St. Helena. Geoff seems to be the only one concerned with making this a place people will want to live, work, and raise their families.

Linda Rose

St. Helena

