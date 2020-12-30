"Torn Lilacs" is a compelling history

A local author has written a riveting story of his parent’s survival during and after World War II. Henry Michalski, a retired Napa High School teacher, has recently published an amazing book titled, “Torn Lilacs.” I highly recommend it to you.

Try to imagine that you are torn from your country, your loved ones and imprisoned in the horrific World War II concentration camps and gulags because of your religion and country. You and those around you are de-humanized, subjected to torture, terrible living conditions, and forced labor — or if you can’t work, be tossed aside and executed. So many around you die, giving up any hope of a future beyond what they are experiencing.

This true story is a testimony to the power of purpose to survive even under the most unimaginable conditions. “Torn Lilacs” goes far beyond just a recounting of dates, events and experiences. It is unique in that it delves inside the author’s parent’s souls, into their sense of being, and what drives them to want to survive. They are fixated, focused on a future with an enormous sense of purpose to endure so they can find one another again. Nothing will deter them in their determination.