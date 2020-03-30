Totally tone deaf

I was shocked and absolutely beside myself regarding the article "City Council makes the best of shelter-in-place" (March 24).

Not only is the entire civilization on earth is engulfed by a global pandemic; our community is facing by far the largest health crisis and economic catastrophe no one has ever seen before; unimaginable just a few short months ago. There is a real possibility that Napa will have an unemployment rate skyrocket to record levels, not seen since the Great Depression, and city leaders are talking about drinking beer, playing Monopoly and planting a garden.

I realize these are stressful times and councilmembers are human beings too, but they are not breezy retirees enjoying free time; they are public officials with a steady paycheck who should be held to a higher standard.

This just doesn't look good. Remember "You're doing a great job, Brownie!" during Hurricane Katrina?

I personally know hundreds and hundreds of people; with zero notice, losing their income, healthcare and worse, dignity; in less than one week.