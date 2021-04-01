Train police differently to keep us all safe

Our law enforcement officers are a pillar of our community and deserve a position of authority and respect. However, if we don’t train our law enforcement differently, we will keep seeing these terrible outcomes. In most academies, police are trained to subdue a violent attacker in dozens of ways. However, this training creates a mindset that every interaction with the public is potentially deadly, and that danger lurks around every corner. While these skills are intended to save an officer’s life, the ability to prevent a tense situation from escalating into a violent encounter is also a life-saving skill. In fact, it is the most important life saving skill.

Tactical training must be complemented with training in “soft skills'' that create a critical space between the first encounter with a suspect and the decision to use lethal force. It is in this critical space that law enforcement can collect information that can avoid a violent encounter altogether and mean the difference between life and death. Officers deserve to also be armed with a full set of tools to avoid violence, collect information, and prevent the need for lethal force. Not only will these skills better equip officers to do the most common and often most difficult aspect of their jobs - keeping the peace and maintaining order - they will keep well-intentioned officers on the force and people like Brandon alive.