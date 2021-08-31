 Skip to main content
Treat part of the disease, not the symptom

Instead of debating fines for misusing water, which doesn’t affect the worst abusers anyways, Napa city and county leadership should take a stand against one of the causes of a lack of groundwater.

We should ban water bottles from being sold, purchased, or distributed anywhere in the city or the county. How much of our groundwater sits on shelves across the various markets in the county, not even considering the entire country?

There are legitimate needs for readily available purified and distilled water, but why allow these necessities to be sold in any container smaller than a gallon?

The evidence is growing that continuing to allow our water to be taken by corporations and sold at obscene markups in single-use plastics is one of the most potent man-made natural disasters in history. 

Richard Tippitt

Napa

