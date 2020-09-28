 Skip to main content
Treat Trump and Obama equally

Treat Trump and Obama equally

Barack Obama was denied the opportunity to appoint a Supreme Court justice at the end of a term as president, but it looks like Donald Trump will be given that opportunity. Is it just a coincidence that Obama is Black and Trump is White, or is this an example of racism?

Yes there are political differences, but I believe racism will be perceived by many people, and Trump should not be given this opportunity. The policy has been set. Stick with it. Treat Trump and Obama equally.

