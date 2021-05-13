Tree removal program will cause more problems

Sometimes it seems like no one is manning the fort; sometimes it seems that someone is manning it, it’s just not clear who that might be. Both seem to be the case with the latest tree cutting extravaganza PG&E is engaging in, at least along Redwood Road from where it intersects Browns Valley Road and up to and continuing onto Mount Veeder.
As anyone who has been on Redwood Road lately — the last month or more — can attest, trees are being cut down whether they deserve it or not. No one seems to be concerned; or if they are, they are not saying so.
PG&E does not have any arborist report on these “marked” trees nor does it have any geotechnical study about what the removal of the trees does to the stability of the hillside where they are being cut. When you call the county, they defer to PG&E. When you call PG&E, assuming you can get to talk with someone, they will either not talk to you if you are not the landowner, or will talk to you, but it’s kind of a circular discussion.
They tell you they have a program and they have the authority to cut the trees if they are a threat to “safety” and/or the power lines. How that threat is determined is subjective and depends on the representative from the tree cutting company, not PG&E, who comes out to look at the tree's “condition.”
The inspection folks are — one and al — nice people, well-intentioned, polite, but they are not arborists or geotechs. Their task is to identify trees that might be problematic to the power lines. "Problematic" is not well defined either except that if the tree might fall, and if it might fall on a power line, or if it might fall on another tree that might then fall on a power line, or if it has a hole in it or if it has a split trunk, or if ….
You get the picture — it’s coming out whether it is dead or dying, or healthy and living, if it in any way can possibly hit a power line, regardless of the likelihood, or where it is located, or how long it’s been there.
The problem is, the trees being taken out are also holding the hillside in place. The tree cutters are clear-cutting certain areas, areas that have had slides in the past, as well as other areas. These new open areas are exposed to the rain and to the water coming off the hillsides, especially when we have big winter storms that go on for days. Likely the mudslides of the past will be the mudslides of the future, just with more mud.
This mindless cutting is going to leave the people that live in these areas with a problem if and when the slides happen. The county, PG&E, and the tree cutters will all beat their respective breasts about how they were just taking precautions, how it’s all about “safety,” but without any concern for any repercussions. No one is stopping them or can stop them apparently.
They are replacing one problem with another and they are leaving the community to clean up after them. Literally leaving that to the community in some cases when tree trunks, logs, and debris are left in the runoff gutter of the road or just left on the hillside. Depending on which program PG&E is using (there are three), and what the tree cutting contract says, the debris can be left where it is, and the landowner has to take care of it; or the county.
The county needs to look at what is going on, and they should do it soon. It should have been done already. The county requires other projects to provide soil reports and EIRs and other documentation from geotechs and arborists when they are reviewing plans, why not PG&E? Instead of passing the buck, Napa County — Supervisors, Roads Dept, Public Works, etc. — should be looking at what is happening.
Apparently, there are no country inspections of any of this. Other communities have sued PG&E — i.e.- Lafayette — for these kinds of abuses. The tree cutting contracts are incredibly lucrative, especially when anything the tree companies and PG&E want to do can be done with impunity. For that money, there should be accountability.
It’s likely there will be further PG&E outages when the wind blows, or when trees fall, or when power poles get run into. It is also likely the tree-cutting extravaganza now taking place will cause as much or more harm than it does good. Maybe someone at the county level can look into this? Or explain it? Or at least put some reason to the madness. Just a thought.
John McGill
Napa