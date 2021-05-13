Tree removal program will cause more problems

Sometimes it seems like no one is manning the fort; sometimes it seems that someone is manning it, it’s just not clear who that might be. Both seem to be the case with the latest tree cutting extravaganza PG&E is engaging in, at least along Redwood Road from where it intersects Browns Valley Road and up to and continuing onto Mount Veeder.

As anyone who has been on Redwood Road lately — the last month or more — can attest, trees are being cut down whether they deserve it or not. No one seems to be concerned; or if they are, they are not saying so.

PG&E does not have any arborist report on these “marked” trees nor does it have any geotechnical study about what the removal of the trees does to the stability of the hillside where they are being cut. When you call the county, they defer to PG&E. When you call PG&E, assuming you can get to talk with someone, they will either not talk to you if you are not the landowner, or will talk to you, but it’s kind of a circular discussion.

They tell you they have a program and they have the authority to cut the trees if they are a threat to “safety” and/or the power lines. How that threat is determined is subjective and depends on the representative from the tree cutting company, not PG&E, who comes out to look at the tree's “condition.”