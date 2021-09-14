Tribute to great community leaders

I want to congratulate the Register on a wonderful article in the Sept. 10 paper on the Moran and Ceja families: “The Legacy of Filipe and Francisca Moran.”

Their story demonstrates again why America is so great due to its immigrants. They talk about the value of family, hard work, dreams and education. These are great values and goals for all of us to emulate.

They also make some pretty tasty wines and are involved as leaders in the wine industry.

Another feature of this legacy family is that they have been regular donors to the Napa County Hispanic Network scholarship fund, awarding scholarships to local graduates from our high schools and Napa Valley College.

They were also contributors to the Latino Mural Restoration fund. The mural, located on the north wall of county building facing First Street, highlights many local Latino and Latina luminaries.

Aside from the management of their wine enterprise, they have remained diligent contributors to the quality of life in our community.