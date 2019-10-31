{{featured_button_text}}

In regards to your picture on Oct. 10 of the Smith Madrone property tree trimming by PG&E.

This is not “tree trimming.” This is called “clear cut.”

The problem with PG&E is their incompetent subcontractors who call themselves arborists.

I lost my house and hundred-year-old redwood and fir trees to incompetent arborists.

I am not against tree trimming, if it is done properly.

I was later informed that the PG&E subcontractors sold the trees for profit. Thanks, PG&E.

Mel Boybosa

Napa

Get News Alerts delivered directly to you.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0