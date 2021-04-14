Trinchero family helped us in time of need

In this atmosphere of crisis and upheaval in our pandemic world, I want to take this time to say thank you to a family that has helped the Community Action of Napa Valley Food Bank and Meals on Wheels. Their support helped us to feed the families and seniors of Napa County.

That family is the Trinchero family; we thank them for their very generous donation to our food and meals programs.

During this pandemic, the numbers that we serve have risen from 300 families accessing our food bank to over 1,700 families accessing our food bank weekly. The Meals on Wheels numbers went from 450 to over 500 senior meals each day.

With this donation from the Trinchero Family, we were able to feed families and seniors of Napa County for six months. For three months, Meals on Wheels delivered to our seniors, free of charge, 96,000 meals. For three months, the Food Bank served 20,400 Household food allotments.

This was accomplished because the Trinchero Family has a long history of helping people and this foundation has succeeded in its mission of community involvement and compassion.