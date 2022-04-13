Truchard best choice for supervisor

I will be voting for Suzanne Besu Truchard for District One Supervisor on June 7. Her extensive experience in law, business and real estate convinces me she is the perfect candidate to make the changes needed and to address the issues of Napans today.

She understands the issues we face as far as water conservation, homelessness, complex land use and emergency preparedness. She understands the housing market and the needs of this community. Suzanne is the candidate who will offer a fresh perspective and represent the needs of the community. She will be an incredible addition to the Board of Supervisors.