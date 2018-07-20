In response to Ken Larson’s letter of July 19, “Collusion with Russia:” Mr. Larson lists several events which he alleges are examples of collusion.
Key elements of collusion are first, collusion is intended to be secret, and second, collusion is a cooperative effort between two or more parties to deceive and/or commit illegal acts. Since the events Mr. Larson lists are not secret, what evidence is there that these were efforts between two or more parties to deceive and/or commit illegal acts. Perhaps Mr. Larson can offer such evidence. If there is no evidence, then none of these events actually are collusion.
Our president loves to wrap himself in the flag. He berates NFL players that take a knee and says they should be fired. He likes to portray himself as a super patriot and the only man capable of making America great again. When the president stood next to Vladimir Putin at the press conference in Helsinki, one can only wonder what flag he wrapped himself in that day; the Stars and Stripes or the flag of Russia?
In what way did his performance contribute to the effort of making America great again?
If there was collusion between the Trump campaign and Russian officials, we do not know. That is because collusion is intended to be kept secret. That is what makes an investigation necessary. An investigation is designed to reveal what was intended to remain secret.
The investigation into Russian tampering with our election process may or may not reveal there was collusion. But if there was collusion, it was intended to be kept secret. And given evidence of collusion, rational people will conclude there was indeed collusion. Collusion would have been intended to deceive the American people and given what we already know, it is likely there were illegal acts as well.
In regards to President Trump’s performance in the recent Helsinki news conference, as the leader of the United States President Trump has let us down. The words of Joseph Welch to Senator Joseph McCarthy during the McCarthy / Army hearings seem appropriate and quite applicable to President Trump today; “You’ve done enough! Have you no sense of decency, sir, at long last? Have you left no sense of decency?”
President Trump now wants to invite Putin to the White House. No, Mr. President, “You’ve done enough! Have you left no sense of decency?”
If there is no collusion between the Trump campaign and Russian officials, one is still left to wonder about what facts explain President Trump’s behavior toward the leader of a nation that essentially invaded the United States. Why is the president willing to accept Putin’s word that there was no interference with the 2016 election over the evidence offered by all sixteen intelligence agencies of the U.S.?
It is difficult to achieve unanimity on any topic, but all U.S. intelligence agencies have agreed there was interference. The president told us that Putin strongly denied any interference but Putin went unchallenged by our president on this assertion.
“You’ve done enough” Mr. President, “Have you left no sense of decency?”
Perhaps we should begin referring to Mr. Trump as Comrade President Trump. Perhaps the president can appease the Russian Bear by offering up a sacrifice of one or more states the president does not like. California perhaps? Putin might like to have Alaska back?
The collusion investigation does have the potential for setting up an interesting possibility. There are those who deny the Holocaust despite overwhelming evidence to the contrary. There are those who insist the Earth is flat despite overwhelming evidence to the contrary.
There will no doubt be those who deny collusion even if there is overwhelming evidence to the contrary.
When one is a true believer, evidence does not matter. President Trump has attracted many true believers.
This is reminiscent of the joke about the institutionalized man that believed he was dead. When asked if dead men bleed, the man said, “no.” When his finger was pricked and a drop of blood appeared, his conclusion based on the empirical evidence before him was, “Well whudda ya know, dead men do bleed!”
Definitely a true believer.
Richard A. Cannon
Napa