True leadership emerges in crisis

Dr. Walensky got my attention recently when she announced, "No more masks if you have been vaccinated. You must continue to wear a mask if you have not been vaccinated." This was followed by a labyrinth of statistics and scenarios e.g., indoor, outdoor, enclosed room, large gathering, small gathering, etc. You get the idea. My comprehension frowned, but I did have a few thoughts.
First, I thought that 51% of Napans are vaccinated and 49% are not, so I still want to wear my mask. Secondly, wearing a mask signals that I have not had a vaccination. Does that mean I will have to endure the stink eye, or a comments from others when I am on my errands in town? I remembered seeing some very inappropriate and aggressive behaviors on the news of individuals who verbally attack those who question getting vaccinated. Third, this policy plays right into the hands of the non-vaxxers and non-maskers. Fourth, will everyone be honest in their mask or non-mask wearing? How can you tell?
Regardless, I soldiered on, righteous in the knowledge that I tucked my vaccination card in my wallet should I need to validate my vax. Incredibly, from South Market Place to Bel Aire, I did not see one person who was mask-less. Hmmm. Were all of those people confused, or lacked faith in this policy, too?
A favorite expression of my husband comes to mind: Anyone can look like a star when everything is going well. True leadership emerges (or doesn't) in a crisis. Please. No more fumbling about issuing oblique statements that raise more doubt and questions than answers.
Post Script: We are aware that Gavin Newsom is "tentatively" considering no masks in California after June 15. To my point, added to the above, lack of coordination in leadership continues to confuse and undermine the well being of citizens. Perhaps the governor of New York can share his leadership Emmy with Newsom and Walensky.
Karen Pettigrew
Napa