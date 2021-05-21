True leadership emerges in crisis

Dr. Walensky got my attention recently when she announced, "No more masks if you have been vaccinated. You must continue to wear a mask if you have not been vaccinated." This was followed by a labyrinth of statistics and scenarios e.g., indoor, outdoor, enclosed room, large gathering, small gathering, etc. You get the idea. My comprehension frowned, but I did have a few thoughts.

First, I thought that 51% of Napans are vaccinated and 49% are not, so I still want to wear my mask. Secondly, wearing a mask signals that I have not had a vaccination. Does that mean I will have to endure the stink eye, or a comments from others when I am on my errands in town? I remembered seeing some very inappropriate and aggressive behaviors on the news of individuals who verbally attack those who question getting vaccinated. Third, this policy plays right into the hands of the non-vaxxers and non-maskers. Fourth, will everyone be honest in their mask or non-mask wearing? How can you tell?

Regardless, I soldiered on, righteous in the knowledge that I tucked my vaccination card in my wallet should I need to validate my vax. Incredibly, from South Market Place to Bel Aire, I did not see one person who was mask-less. Hmmm. Were all of those people confused, or lacked faith in this policy, too?