Trump Derangement Syndrome on display

I'm constantly amazed at what TDS (Trump Derangement Syndrome), can do to otherwise seemingly rational people.

Believing misinformation to the point of being almost delusional. That's sadly evident in some of the letters to the editor in recent weeks.

But I think a lot of that delusion has to do with accepting some mainstream media accounts of what President Trump says. Taking a word or phrase or a sentence out of context to advance their hatred of our president. Or doing it themselves. Or just lying.

The big guffaw recently was his statement that he "hopes" things will start to turn around by Easter. Easter. What an interesting metaphor.

Some Christians call Easter Resurrection Sunday, when Jesus rose from the dead. Could our national "resurrection" from this COVID-19 "death" have been what he was hoping for?

Unfortunately many of the left-wing media took what he said as a prediction. Or even a foolish promise.

But Dr. Fauci, in support of the president, and in a pushback against the willing misinterpretation of the media, stated that what the President was talking about was hope. A prayerful wish. A positive message to the American people in these difficult times.