We have generally thought of America as "The Land of The Free and Home of The Brave" -- ideally. In my lifetime every president, except Nixon and possibly Johnson, have generally looked out for the needs of all Americans. This is particularly true when dealing with the dictators of the world.
Now Trump has disgraced America and put all Americans in great danger after his visits to Belgium and Finland. He took the word of the Russian leader over that of our security services and praised Russia, our long-time adversary. Time and again he has turned his back on our security services that are dedicated to keeping our country safe.
Russia is run by Putin, their KGB leader, who continues his work of undermining Democracy. Trump has an affinity for dictators because he likes to heap praise upon them while assailing our allies. It seems he wants to bring a dictatorship to the United States of America. His way of governing is to bully rather than negotiation. I believe America should demand that our allies carry a proportionate responsibility in world affairs. This applies to world order and trade. But, it should be done through negotiations.
Trump will never understand that it takes courage and honesty to serve our country. His slipping out of the military draft shows he does not possess any of these human attributes.
He is mentally unbalanced and denigrates all who don't follow his desires. This has allowed the hidden evil in this country and the world to again take prominence, as it did during the Nazi era.
A large number of elected Republicans in our Congress are enablers. They follow Trump's lead like sheep instead of speaking out against him and upholding our democracy.
Impeachment of Trump should begin immediately because of sedition of democracy and mental incompetency. In addition, we must revamp Congress through the election process this November and in 2020. Americans are very lucky to live in the greatest country in the world. We must continue that tradition as long as we inhabit the earth.
Richard and Carolyn Cady
Republicans
Napa