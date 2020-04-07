Trump is hardly "war-time president"

Trump says he's a "war-time" president and whose favorite World War II general was George S. Patton.

Trump also says he makes a lot of his decisions from his "gut."

Patton's nickname was "Blood and Guts." Patton's men would deride some of Patton's battle decisions as "his gut, our blood."

Trump's gut decisions have spilled peoples' blood and since he says he should be a "back-up" to state governments.

He's neither a war-time president nor a leader. And he's not a Patton either.

Rhys P. Cruz

Yountville

