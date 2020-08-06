× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Napa Valley's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Thomas Elias wrote in a column published in the Register on July 31 that before Donald Trump, "all American presidents have respected" court orders, "regardless how they felt about those orders" ("Trump’s ‘war’ on California spreads; legality in doubt").

It seems Mr. Elias has forgotten about President Andrew Jackson, who assisted the state of Georgia in its defiance of several orders of the United States Supreme Court in the 1830s concerning Georgia's treatment of the Cherokee.

Jackson was reported to have said, regarding then-Chief Justice Marshall: "John Marshall has made his decision, now let him enforce it." Jackson then sent federal troops to force the Cherokee off their land and along the Trail of Tears, where many died, to Oklahoma.

I don't disagree with Mr. Elias that Trump has little or no respect for court orders, but Trump isn't the first president to behave that way.