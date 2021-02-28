Trump’s undeclared civil war

Don’t think for a moment that it’s over. Don’t give in to the sunny notion that the Jan. 6 sacking of the Capitol building was a one-off that shocked Americans into a rejection of our former “president’s” storyline about a rigged election and his own victimization. It did not. If you are truly aware of the extreme danger, you cannot turn a blind eye to America’s continuing flirtation with demagoguery and authoritarian government.

You can already see his minions providing the air-brushing, the photo-shopping of his words and actions in the weeks following the Capitol assault on Jan. 6. Sen. Ron Johnson of Wisconsin wants you to know that the violent attack was “completely unforeseeable,” and that it was not an armed riot at all. He didn’t specify exactly what it was, but given enough time he’s got the chops to transform it into a vigorous policy discussion featuring Earl Grey tea and cucumber sandwiches.

And then there’s Lindsay Graham, the senator who owes a huge debt to the elite surgeons who managed to remove his actual spine and replace it with a remarkably durable iteration of Jell-o pudding — vanilla, naturally — giving him maximum flexibility in these trying times. After the Capitol attack, he was quoted as saying “Count me out” when it came to supporting our former “president” any further, yet just last week he informed us he would be heading to Mar-a-Elba for a few rounds of golf, a bit of strategizing, and some tips on hair care. His reasoning was as practical as it was frightening, saying that the former “president” is “the most vibrant force in the Republican Party.” The idea being that we shouldn’t worry about the health of the republic too much, but rather about how they can win elections — at any cost. The problem is: I can make you a cocktail in which the most vibrant force is chlorine bleach, though I cannot, unfortunately, guarantee your survival should you drink it.