Trump saved us from Clinton

This is in response to Joanne Fox of Aug. 8 ("Be sure to vote Nov. 3 - or before").

Joanne, you must be a little confused. You see, despite your description of Trump as a first-class nasty, you should be thankful for his saving all of us from Clinton. Now he must do us another big favor and defeat the most liberal "Progressive Democrat ever," Biden's own words. See you at the ballot box.

Warren Brooks

Napa

