Winston Churchill is credited with saying that the best argument against a democracy is a five-minute conversation with the average voter. Below-average voters take even less time to convince us that the fate of our democracy may be in jeopardy.
That the common man might be susceptible to the persuasive arguments of men with less than honorable intentions was a concern of our Founding Fathers. Most of us accept without question the premise that the Founding Fathers were honest men with honorable intentions. Giving the vote to all was a gamble the founders of our country took. The hope, and the gamble remain; that in time, truth, or at least common sense, will prevail.
It can be difficult to determine the truth of a matter. This is due in part to our limited access to accurate information. In our attempts to separate truth from fiction, we gather information, analyze it and reach a conclusion. At least, this is what we should do.
When we gather information, the source of our information is critical. This speaks to the fear of some Founding Fathers that voters could be manipulated by dishonest people. Dishonest people can make very convincing arguments that are completely false.
Or, put another way, dishonest people can make fake news seem so real. The task of dishonest people is made easier when people fail to investigate.
When the Fox News Channel is declared to be “the only channel that attempts to provide some honesty, backed-up truth and facts,” we are left to wonder what led to this conclusion. Perhaps it is not possible or practical to determine if this statement is in fact true. But, if it is true, then when Fox News says something, we should accept it shouldn’t we?
But the real issue is not if Fox News is the only channel telling us the truth. The real issue is can we trust the source of information that is telling us that Fox News is telling us the truth. This claim must be tested, right?
We are told Fox News tells us facts and truth. The same source that says this, also says….“President Trump is a tell-it-like-it-is guy and has fulfilled the promises he has made to date.” Is this true?
Three promises come quickly to mind. President Trump promised to build a border wall and have Mexico pay for it. President Trump promised to repeal Obamacare on Day 1. President Trump promised to make his tax returns available for inspection.
Given that these promises have not yet been kept and seem unlikely to be kept in the foreseeable future, maybe President Trump is not the tell-it-like-it-is guy he was thought to be by the source telling us Fox News tells the truth. Why, then, should we take seriously the claim that Fox News tells us the truth?
Trusting and relying on only one source of information is dangerous. Considering other sources of information filtered through the biased view that other sources are lying only reinforces the bias that Fox News tells the truth. This reinforces the bias that others “stretch the truth, use vague reporting of invisible sources, whispers, downright lies,” and so on.
Listening to views that contradict each other or provide alternate interpretations of facts should drive one to investigate, shouldn’t it? If instead of investigation, one chooses to accept one view over another only because a source is trusted, then it is bias and not good decision making that is the driving force.
How do we know Fox News, or any other source of news, is telling us the truth? We probably can’t know for certain all the time. But we must make our best judgment and we can do that only if we consider all the information that comes to us without having a biased filter declaring information to be true or false based only on our trust in the source of information. We all have biases. We all, therefore, must make a conscious effort not to let our biases be our test for truth.
Winston Churchill was correct. So were the Founding Fathers. If we divide ourselves based on the cable news we trust, the radio commentators we trust, the information sources we trust -- and do not trust -- then the hope that common sense will prevail is a false hope. It is a false hope because we have let others think for us.
Perhaps we should consider the possibility that at least some news outlets and some radio talk show hosts are recruiting us rather than informing us. Armed with that assumption we will likely be more cautious about proclamations we make regarding what is true and what is false.
Richard Cannon
Napa