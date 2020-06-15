Try the Libertarian alternative

2020 isn’t the year any of us were hoping for last December.
Stressed and financially strapped, many have lost jobs, and our normal routines and personal connections have suffered due to the profound impact of COVID-19.
Like others, I am heartbroken and outraged by the senseless killing of George Floyd, preceded by Ahmaud Arbery, and a list of others too long to detail. These events have ignited protests and riots across the country, including here in Napa.
As climate change continues, in the Bay Area we are heading into another heat wave, and the sweltering heat physically manifests the figurative boiling point that we have reached.
It is an election year, and the nation is divided. The occupant of the White House has called protesters “thugs” and blamed “radical left” groups for violent disturbances at protests, despite evidence that right-wing infiltrators who employ violent tactics have been involved.
The presumptive Democratic nominee acknowledges a “nation in pain,” but warns that “the act of protesting should never be allowed to overshadow the reason we protest,” and says he would establish police oversight, but proposes that police should be trained to “shoot ‘em in the leg instead of the heart.”
Jeez, is anyone actually inspired by these two men? After three years of the vile egomaniac in the White House, who wants to extend his tenure, and a Democratic primary season with some interesting candidates, the most interesting of whom were weeded out, too “radical” for our traditional voting sensibilities, we are left with two versions of the status quo.
Trump voters may support his tax cuts, but should be concerned by his constant lying and his pandering to white supremacists. Biden voters may choose him for his positions on student debt and immigration, but are right to worry about his support of government surveillance of citizens.
Though not the changes we may have envisioned, they are happening. Now. Many businesses and restaurants we patronized will not reopen. The model of how we work has changed, with many working from home. For students, classes have moved online.
We even see space differently. Six feet is plenty close to make eye contact and verbally greet someone warmly. The status ain’t so quo anymore, and this is how I choose to use my voice, and in November, my vote. I will be voting for Jo Jorgensen for President.
The Libertarian Party has selected its nominees, and the ticket is Jo Jorgensen for president and for her Vice President Spike Cohen. She is an academic, having a varied career as a psychology professor, working in software and running her own business. Cohen is a podcaster and entrepreneur. The Libertarian Party is much misunderstood and covered by the media very little, but the tenets are simple and rather uncontroversial.
Policies are grounded in self-ownership, self-determination, and non-aggression. You own your body, and have the right to to use it and your time, enjoy the fruits of your labor, your property, as you wish, free from restriction or coercion by the government or other individuals, as long as your choices do not impinge upon the same equal rights of others.
If you are troubled by the ever-growing national debt and if you are fed up with pointless, never-ending military involvement overseas, the Libertarian Party is for you. If you support open immigration and free trade policies, then consider the Libertarian Party.
Ever-increasing health care, Social Security, and college costs are all rooted in the system the Democratic/Republican machine has created and grown over decades. The names change, but the problems will persist until we truly change the system.
Donald Trump will likely hold large rallies and a convention with thousands packed into a building without face masks, of course, because that would be a sign of weakness, something he does not want associated with him.
Joe Biden has been pretty quiet, marking time in his basement, and even his supporters seem to be happy to have the self-described “gaffe machine,” out of the way for a while, so long as he doesn’t say anything too batty or sniff anyone’s hair. The most exciting thing about his candidacy is whom he will choose as his running mate. It is not clear how the rest of his campaign will look.
Meanwhile, Jorgensen and Cohen will be on the ballot in all 50 states, and they view this time as an opportunity to compete with their ideas, not with symbolic gestures, gimmicky slogans, or spectacles. I urge voters to research the Libertarian Party at lp.org.
Six months into 2020, it is already a different world than last year’s. Next year will be yet another world. Consider these not-so-radical ideas to move forward with the change that is already happening. Hopefully, next year’s world will be a better one.
Ian Pramuk
Napa
