Try the Libertarian alternative

Trump voters may support his tax cuts, but should be concerned by his constant lying and his pandering to white supremacists. Biden voters may choose him for his positions on student debt and immigration, but are right to worry about his support of government surveillance of citizens.

Though not the changes we may have envisioned, they are happening. Now. Many businesses and restaurants we patronized will not reopen. The model of how we work has changed, with many working from home. For students, classes have moved online.

We even see space differently. Six feet is plenty close to make eye contact and verbally greet someone warmly. The status ain’t so quo anymore, and this is how I choose to use my voice, and in November, my vote. I will be voting for Jo Jorgensen for President.

The Libertarian Party has selected its nominees, and the ticket is Jo Jorgensen for president and for her Vice President Spike Cohen. She is an academic, having a varied career as a psychology professor, working in software and running her own business. Cohen is a podcaster and entrepreneur. The Libertarian Party is much misunderstood and covered by the media very little, but the tenets are simple and rather uncontroversial.