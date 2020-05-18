Trying to besmirch his memory

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

What is the reason for the release of new video that shows Ahmaud Arbery at construction site just before death?

I have some questions, Is this “News” an attempted justification for his death? Is there any visible “No Trespassing” signs posted? Does Ahmaud Arbery pick up anything and carry it off the site or just look around?

Do you think he might have been interested in the construction industry or maybe looking for an idea to employ on a project that he might have been thinking about? Was there any activity on this site to show that other people also did the same thing as Mr. Arbery on previous occasions that would suggest that his visit to the site was not out of the ordinary?

You see there are a thousand reasons why Mr. Arbery might have just stopped to survey the site, but the most obvious reason in my opinion is based on living in America all my life with Paper Sack Brown skin, and it is my opinion that this video is meant to cast doubt on Mr. Arbery’s motives and justify his death by the shooters sympathizers and created “Reasonable Doubt” related to the murderers.