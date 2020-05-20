Tudor and Victorian baking and how it influences us today

To provide color to what would be a somewhat bland presentation, they would add edible flowers and different spices to prove their wealth and status.

Meals were typically contrived of two courses, the starter being something like a broth or a stew and the second being baked pies or stuffed fish, game meats, roasted meats and vegetables. Then depending on your wealth, meals were followed by desserts of boiled fruits and a variety of cheeses.

Pies were extremely common during this time as they provided a way of eating a sufficient meal with vegetables, fats, meat and carbs without requiring eating utensils. Hot water crust was a typical way of creating pies as most people couldn’t afford baking pans/tins as it is molded by hand; it is created by simply combining flour, lard and hot water.

The more extravagant the decor and shaping of the food, the more status and praise the family/individual received. Intricate designs were etched and sculpted into their meals, especially their pies.

Something singular to this era is the status derived from sugar. Sugar was a newly discovered ingredient and as a result was extremely expensive. Sugar was pulsed and turned into paste desserts, fruits were candied, marzipan became a popular cake decoration and sugar was added into teas.