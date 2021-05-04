Turkey’s genocide guilt goes beyond Armenians

President Biden is the first American president to recognize Turkey of genocide in killing or deporting millions of Armenians during the 1910s and World War I. At that time Turkey was known as the Ottoman Empire and at the close of the Great War lost much of its Mid-East holdings by being on the wrong side of the war. In the previous decades, the Ottomans viciously executed or deported millions of Armenians, and since then has refused to admit any guilt or responsibility.

But this was not an isolated vendetta against one ethnic group. They went after Christians throughout their teetering empire as a way of blaming others for their failings. The area now known as Syria, Iraq and Israel, had large population of Christians who are also persecuted, murdered or deported. In Syria, 750,000 Orthodox Christians, also known as Assyrians, were rounded up and murdered. My grandfather escaped to Australia, married and brought his family, including my father, to America.

If we think Turkey is our ally, we only have to look at their unwillingness to take responsibility for their historic failures. While it might have happened under a previous failed regime, Turkey continues to deny its accountability. We should never condone bad behavior.

Chris d. Craiker

Napa