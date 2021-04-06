Two strong candidates for Napa County supervisor

I have a problem we all dream of. I have been doing my job, a job I love, for a career. I am getting close to retiring from that job at the end of next year. I have been lucky enough to have had two people assisting me on that job for many years, both of whom I think would be absolutely perfect for the job. I can say in all confidence that Napa will be extremely well served by either Joelle Gallagher or David Graves.

Joelle is my present planning commissioner. She has been a marvelous planning commissioner and many of us remember that she started out as the executive director of the Napa County Farm Bureau and the Napa Valley Grape Growers; she has immersed herself in the vital issues of the valley. But I have always realized she is so much more. Joelle has worked hard in the fields of health and human services and knows and loves our social nonprofits. She has chaired or co-chaired Live Healthy Napa County and Napa's Housing Coalition; she has also been the executive director of COPE Family Center and First Five Napa County.