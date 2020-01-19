U.S., Allied troops intervene in Bolshevik Russia

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as as they happen!

One hundred years ago, on his lucky day, Friday the 13th, December 1918, arriving in Brest, France, Woodrow Wilson (1856-1924) made history as the first American president to visit Europe.

In an area the size of Maryland and Delaware, the Rhenish numbered 7 million, or 11 percent of Germany's total population. Doughboys and residents had to win each other over.

In 1918 and 1918, the tiny influenza virus proved more powerful than the might of all the world's nations combined.

One hundred years ago, on June 28,1919, a "peace to end all peace" was signed as a treaty ending World War I in the great Hall of Mirrors in the Versailles Palace in France.

Futini is a Napa-based history enthusiast. This is the latest in an occasional series marking the 100th anniversary of the First World War and its world-shaping aftermath. He will give a presentation to the Napa Evening Rotary Club, Tuesday, March 17, 2020, at 6:30 p.m., on the topic of “The Versailles Treaty at 101, 1919-2020.”