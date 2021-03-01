U.S. bears a special responsibility to take action to address the climate crisis

In his letter questioning the value of fighting climate change ( "Does Mike Thompson really believe in combating climate change?" Feb. 28), Christopher Dann points out that China is the largest consumer of coal.

A 2020 article in the Washington Examiner, “China coal additions are key source of emissions, and America is doing nothing about it,” offers a variety of strategies for influencing China’s climate policies. One suggestion is for the U.S. to increase its funding of clean energy in the developing world, thus challenging China’s coal-intensive investments in those nations. Another is to create incentives that would lower the cost of carbon capture technology to make it more attractive to China.