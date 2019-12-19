I'm writing to answer Mr. Larry Gordon's question regarding our military assistance to Ukraine ("An honest inquiry to our elected representatives," Dec. 10).
In 2014, Russia invaded eastern Ukraine and illegally annexed Crimea. This unprovoked attack was retribution against the Ukrainian people for driving the Kremlin's preferred government from power.
Since then, Ukraine has pursued democratic and anti-corruption reforms while fighting a war on its own soil. That's why military aid for Ukraine has had strong bipartisan support in Congress across two presidential administrations.
The United States cannot turn a blind eye to Russian aggression. Failing to act would undermine the confidence of our European allies and faith in our commitment to defend democratic values. We depend upon both for our own security.
Letting tyrants and dictators push around their weaker neighbors has never guaranteed our safety. Helping Ukraine combat the Russian invasion demonstrates our resolve to defend ourselves and our allies.
Rep. Mike Thompson
U.S. Congress
