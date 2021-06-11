On the 45th anniversary ceremony of Custer’s Last Stand, on June 21, 1921, his devoted widow, Elizabeth “Libbie” Custer, memorialized, that any lingering doubts or criticisms could never dispel “the glory of that band of troopers and their beloved general.” Now, adding 100 years more, Custer’s Last Stand is viewed objectively.

Custer was part of a containment mission to bring the “hostiles” (nowadays, we would use the term, “terrorists”) back to the reservation. They were nomadic non-treaty Indians who refused to give up the sacred, ancestral Black Hills and the Yellowstone country, guaranteed to them by the U.S. government in the Ft. Laramie Treaty of 1868. Gold was since confirmed in the Black Hills and Yellowstone, slated for a proposed northern railroad to the Pacific, but the Sioux refused to sell their lands.

Interior Secretary Zachariah Chandler, President Ulysses Grant, and War Secretary William Belknap decided upon military measures to coerce the nomadic roamers. Early summer of 1876 (America’s centennial year) witnessed an army officers’ meeting on June 21-22 at the confluence of the Yellowstone and Rosebud Rivers.

Overall commander, General Alfred Terry, ordered Lt. Colonel George Armstrong Custer to take his 7th Cavalry into the lower Yellowstone watershed to likely find the hostiles. Meanwhile to the north, Terry and Colonel John Gibbon having a mixed cavalry-infantry force would be poised above further north in order to spring a trap.

Offered to Custer by Terry were two extra companies of the 2nd Cavalry in order to augment his understrength regiment of 597 men. (Regulation strength was 1,200.) Custer turned it down. This operation would be exclusively an all-7th Cavalry show.

Smarting under a rebuke by President Grant for giving hearsay Washington court testimony against his corrupt secretary of war, Custer nearly had been unable to partake in the present campaign. Via a letter of appeal by Custer to Grant, desiring to share the danger of combat with his regiment, plus support by Generals William Tecumseh Sherman, Phil Sheridan, and Terry — he was released — to “cut loose.”

Age 36, “yellow-hair” Custer, the famous Boy General in the Civil War, had shorn his long locks due to a receding hairline. He was considered one of the “old men” of the regiment, largely by young troopers, in their twenties, many were Irish or German immigrants. Custer was unpopular with his men on the Spartan frontier.

Clad all in buckskin, rather than army blue, only his bright red neckerchief, a relic of the esprit de corps days during the War of the Rebellion, remained. Unlike the former camaraderie of that era, virtually none of the men or officers emulated him.

Custer considered his main antagonist, Sitting Bull, to be dangerous. Yet, he was confident the 7th could single-handedly lick anything it was sent against. The Indian Agency gave an estimate of 800 winter roamers who still remained illegally off the reservation. Examining a fresh trail leading to the Little Big Horn River, Custer’s scouts estimated a force of 1,500 to 2,000 Sioux and Northern Cheyenne warriors.

His favorite Native American scout, half-Lakota, half-Arikara, Bloody Knife, signed to Custer that there would be more enemy braves than his cavalry could kill in two or three days of battle. Custer signed back, “Maybe, one day.” A solemn Bloody Knife signed back to Custer, “You and I are going home today by a road we do not know.” Under a clear sky, it was Sunday morning, Montana Territory, June 25, 1876.

Seeing a vast pony herd 13 miles away from an eminence, the Crow’s Nest, Custer’s native scouts felt nervous. Enemy Indians in spotting Custer’s regiment were chased away. Custer felt that surprise had been lost. He became quite anxious.

Instead of reconnoitering the alleged village ahead on the Little Big Horn — which he could not see through his binoculars from the height — he now decided to attack. To Custer, the hostiles were in name only; they were only retreating Indians, who would flee if he did not advance immediately, without waiting for Terry and Gibbon.

Reaching within 8 miles of the hostile village, another (white) scout, Fred Gerard, exclaimed the Indians were “running like devils!” Custer divided the 7th in four separate parts as his regiment moved to action. Major Marcus Reno’s 129-man battalion on the left side of the Little Big Horn, Custer’s 200 on the right side, and Captain Frederick Benteen’s 110-man battalion dispatched to make a southerly sweep to trap any fleeing hostiles, with a slower mule ammo/supply train in tow.

Within 2.5 miles of the village, Reno led his men from a trot to a gallop. As the obscuring dust settled before him, dozens of approaching warriors were unveiled. These were not retreating, but attacking Indians.

Reno dismounted his troopers forming a skirmish line, which the hostiles flanked on the left, threatening overrun.

Remounting his men, Reno ordered a charge — to the rear. Distraught by the spattered brains and blood of Bloody Knife, killed 50 feet in front of him, Reno went entirely on the defensive. Hiding with his men in the timber on the Little Big Horn, Indians infiltrated. Reno ordered a second retreat up the side of 90-foot bluffs across the river, losing several men in the process, consolidating upon the heights.

Meantime, Custer, perhaps, could see Reno’s plight and was so informed by two scouts, released by Reno as of contact with the enemy. To indirectly support Reno, he took two companies, sending the other three to go up to the high bluffs. Custer conducted a diversion down Medicine Tail Coulee to the river’s right bank. A ford was present. It turned out not to be crossable due to fire from the opposite bank.

Going up an adjoining coulee, Custer passed just by the other three companies formed on later-named Calhoun Hill and Custer Ridge. Riding two miles more north, Custer clearly saw the gigantic village, the largest in North America. Also visible were about 5,000 non-combatant women, children, elderly, and infirm, all fanning out to the west and north from the far side of the river. Custer realized his chance to take them hostages, neutralizing the overwhelming number of warriors.

Finding a usable ford, he decided to return to the east bluffs to await Benteen and the pack train, prior met by a Custer courier with a note: “Come quick! Bring packs.”

Riding back from its unsuccessful scout to the south, Benteen was handed the note while his battalion was beneath the marooned Reno command. Unaware of the Custer’s exact whereabouts, Benteen chose to support the nearby stricken Reno.

Joining Reno above, the pack train also coming up, Benteen tacitly took over command (from an unnerved Reno) of the Reno-Benteen entrenchment. “Dig or die,” said a calm, but firm Benteen, steadying pinned soldiers as bullets flew by him.

Four miles north, Custer’s battalion formed a ¾-mile-long battle line high above the river, each end anchored on a hillock, the one at the north under Custer, the other at the south under his brother-in-law Lt. James Calhoun. The east side of the connecting ridge was under the colorful Captain Myles Keogh, former member of the Papal Guards and the purveyor to the 7th of the jingoistic barroom air, “Garry Owen.”

There was no cavalry elan on this day. The alerted warrior mass largely left the exhausted entrenched troopers (dug-in using tin cups, knives, and three spades). Stealthily approaching the Custer-Keogh-Calhoun line, via dry gullies, the Indians now gained the initiative. Half armed with rifles and half with bows and arrows, by long-range fire, they whittled away the dismounted cavalry skirmishers who were standing or kneeling. They jerked up from the gullies to take shots from the lower tall grassy slopes natives referred to as the “Greasy Grass,” their name for the battle.

Whereas several Sioux and Northern Cheyenne were equipped with fast fire Henry repeaters (courtesy of U.S. Indian Agents, for buffalo hunting), the men of the 7th had heavy recoil single-shot Springfield carbines, which could become jammed. Clouds of arching arrows shot upward from concealment, provided the Indians indirect fire.

As cavalry horse-holders were picked off from Indian sniper fire, their mounts ran away, carrying with them vital carbine and pistol ammo pouches. Native women also bravely came up the slopes, waving colored blankets to frighten cavalry horses.

As the battle progressed, into late afternoon (perhaps it was about 4 p.m.), tired troopers began discarding their long arm carbines for Colt 45s, for rapid-fire, but at closer range. Possibly numbering at about one thousand, the determined warriors inexorably drew closer in. Calhoun Hill was assaulted upon chasing back a soldier foray, which to the Indians resembled fleeing buffalo. It collapsed in a final heap.

Survivors fled toward Keogh’s companies along the ridgeline. At about this time, Crazy Horse attacked with a picked suicide band of about 20 teenage Sioux who directly rode among the terrorized soldiers. An ensuing north-moving fight saw the disintegration of Keogh’s position. A few soldiers made it on foot up to Custer’s Hill.

Of the surrounded 102 officers and soldiers, 45 madly charged downslope, hoping to safely hide in a ravine. Of this desperate group, 17 were killed in the open. Twenty-eight others were killed in a ravine. The latters’ bodies were not recovered.

By around 5 p.m., the celebrated Custer’s Last Stand took place on Custer Hill. A brief lull was broken — upon an all-out rush on foot — by the Indians. Hand-to-hand combat occurred, lasting less than 30 minutes.

But, the last Custer Hill soldiers were not standing, instead playing possum. Seven or so sprang up, running in a very wildly drunker manner downhill, as they fired handguns aimlessly in the air. They were under extreme duress. Quickly, all were killed, pursued by mounted Indians.

Desultory firing continued at the Reno-Benteen stronghold until the late afternoon of June 26, when the Indians vacated the Little Big Horn. The Terry-Gibbon column appeared. It provided relief to the living and helped bury 262 dead cavalrymen and accompanying civilian personnel, including brothers Tom and Boston Custer, and a nephew, Autie Reed. Twenty-four wives, waiting at Ft. Lincoln were thus widowed.

Shockingly, the “First Americans” had defeated the “Second Americans.” Fighting for loved-ones and for the existence of the nomadic way of life had galvanized them.

Despite disfigurement of the dead, General Custer’s body was rather pristine. (The Sioux and Cheyenne did not know at the time that it was Custer who they fought at the Little Big Horn.) His remarkable Custer’s luck continued, albeit, posthumously. As a youth, his life’s dream was to be long remembered for being in a glorious battle. Custer’s luck held again, in his fulfilled wish, perennially still alive on into the future.

John Stephen Futini is a local history buff who sends occasional items marking anniversaries of notable events. He will give a lecture on “Custer’s Luck: The Life and Times of General George Armstrong Custer, 1839-1876,” on Friday, March 18, 2022, at the Sonoma State University Extended Education (Osher School of Lifelong Learning), from 10 a.m.-noon.