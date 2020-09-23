U.S. reputation takes COVID-19 Hit

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Did you know?

COVID-19 deaths still hover at 1,000 daily?

Trump still believes that he has done a perfect job with the pandemic even though the U.S. death total is nearing 200,000?

Trump is suggesting that COVID-19 deaths in Blue states (i.e. California) be thrown out as they make him look bad? Are you willing to “erase” those California deaths of family members; mothers, fathers, sisters, brothers, children, etc. to make Trump look good?

Pew Research Center survey findings showing earlier favorable views of the U.S. have fallen to new lows since Trump took office in 2017? Just 15% of respondents of Pew Survey say U.S. has performed well with COVID-19 in contrast to the perception of the World Health Organization or the European Union; both organizations enjoy majority approval?

German Chancellor Angela Merkel received the most favorable rating of 76% of Pew confidence, followed closely by French President Emmanuel Macron. Ratings for Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping were overwhelmingly negative, though not as negative as Trump?

Cheryle Stanley

Yountville