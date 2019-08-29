Your reporting of the $7.9 million toward building Heritage House on Valle Verde Drive pays short shrift to the concerns of homeowners who live in the surrounding area.
As an attorney who has devoted 40 years to representing the disabled, many of whom are chronically homeless and/or suffer from mental illness, I have a heightened appreciation and awareness of addressing these persons' needs.
I applaud the stated concern by the City Council to provide housing. Unfortunately, neither your article, nor more importantly, Burbank Housing and the city have shown any bona fide sensitivity and understanding of the concerns of homeowners.
Questions raised to Burbank Housing about the nature and extent of in-house support staff have met with indifference, e.g. "if there's a problem outside the facility, just call the police." More is required to balance the needs of both the building's residents and the surrounding homeowners. Both Burbank Housing and the city need insure this will be addressed in a hands-on fashion.
Harvey P. Sackett
Napa
Editor's note: The Register asked the Gasser Foundation, which owns the property, about several letters opposing the project and they sent the following statement: "The Gasser Foundation is sensitive to the concerns of both the neighbors and housing advocates voiced at recent meetings, in emails and phone calls. To address these concerns we are continuing to reach out to our Partners, and State and Federal Agencies to fully understand what regulations might accompany the funding sources they have and will be soliciting. We are working hard to reconcile all of this information and community points of view to ensure the proposed housing meets State and Federal requirements. The Gasser Foundation’s mission is to provide support and services to those in our community who are most in need, and it is our responsibility to create housing that can accomplish that goal. "