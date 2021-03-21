Understanding polling for taxes

Polling for taxes is somewhat like trolling for fish. Skilled fishermen learn how to prepare the bait or lure to attract the fish they desire to catch.
Professional polling organizations have honed their skills in order to sell their services to schools, or local governments who desire to raise taxes or promote bond measures to lure taxpaying voters. A local example if polling for taxes was the recent Napa City Council's actions to develop a ballot measure for a ½-cent sales tax increase that if approved by voters was expected to provide an estimated $9 million annually.
Preparations for the measure included contracting a company to design and conduct a poll to determine the degree of support for the envisioned tax measure. According to the proposed ballot language, the revenue was desired to help the financial stability and maintain city services.
A consulting firm specialized in conducting polls worded to influence voters to obtain the desired results was hired. This poll was typical and asked a wide range of questions about support for individual projects that could be provided if the measure passed.
Just because an item is mentioned, does not mean the city will spend money on it. (A tax measure for a specific project requires a larger majority of favorable votes.) For general bond measures revenues go into the General Fund. This means it is impossible to determine if the new revenues are actually spent on any specific items. This allows the City Council to spend these funds on special interest projects and items the public may not desire. Nothing stops them from doing this.
The paid consultant firm polls how high the tax can go and what to claim it will be spent on. All of the polling is paid for with taxpayer money. Money meant for street repair, libraries and public safety. Fortunately in this case many questions were raised by the residents of Napa and the polling did not provide the results the city desired. This example illustrates the reasons that taxpayers need to get involved in tax polls and demand answers to questions such as:
Has a consulting organization been hired to create this tax? Have you polled this issue or do you have an agreement to poll? What will the poll cost and where does the money come from? Where in the budget is the spending of General Fund money on a poll or political campaign authorized? Ask for responses from the city manager and city staff, along with council members with emails and correspondence to check how the city and others are using government staff and resources to promote a political campaign for tax increases.
Jack Gray, Director
Napa County Taxpayers Association
