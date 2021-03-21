Understanding polling for taxes

Polling for taxes is somewhat like trolling for fish. Skilled fishermen learn how to prepare the bait or lure to attract the fish they desire to catch.

Professional polling organizations have honed their skills in order to sell their services to schools, or local governments who desire to raise taxes or promote bond measures to lure taxpaying voters. A local example if polling for taxes was the recent Napa City Council's actions to develop a ballot measure for a ½-cent sales tax increase that if approved by voters was expected to provide an estimated $9 million annually.

Preparations for the measure included contracting a company to design and conduct a poll to determine the degree of support for the envisioned tax measure. According to the proposed ballot language, the revenue was desired to help the financial stability and maintain city services.

A consulting firm specialized in conducting polls worded to influence voters to obtain the desired results was hired. This poll was typical and asked a wide range of questions about support for individual projects that could be provided if the measure passed.