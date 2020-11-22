Understanding systemic racism

Recently a letter was shared that indicated that ‘systemic racism’ is a “sinister attempt to overthrow American society” (Oct. 31).
What is systemic racism? Systemic racism is a form of racism that is embedded as a normal practice within society or an organization. It is a policy or practice that favors members of a dominant racial or ethnic group while discriminating against or harming members of other groups.
We are aware of several incidents in Napa that sadly reflect this form of racism. A black employee of Napa Valley College was walking with his dog along Fuller Park years ago and a police car followed him slowly for about a block. Another black employee of NVC was walking through Mervyns with her grandson and the security guard followed her throughout the store. An African American special ed teacher was sitting in his car waiting for the local school to open when a police officer came to his car window to ask what he was doing sitting there. A Latino was driving his new truck and was pulled over for no stated reason. The driver had a good paying job and could afford his truck. He had to provide proof of registration and ownership and was let go with no comment. One Latina sitting in her car recently prior to her shift as a caregiver was challenged by two white persons and was told they would take down her license plate number because she looked suspicious. These are just a few of the incidents that have occurred in the valley.
It is dismaying that a recent response to my earlier letter on how we treat minorities who are Americans equally is called a “sinister plot.” This is a country with 240-plus years of slavery, including in California. In addition to condoning slavery here, our white forbearers broke treaties with Native Americans when the desire for more land became paramount. America can become a better country when it admits, and corrects years of systemic racism in our organizations, institutions and as individuals. The letter writer indicated perhaps a desire to keep in place these debilitating practices for so many minorities when he claimed that affirmative action is an attempt to overthrow American society.
The country benefits when all people are allowed to develop to their full potential and are not blocked by a lack of affirmative action in hiring practices. It is only fair when all people are given the same opportunity to build wealth and are not blocked by redlining in housing loans and purchases. When minorities are forced into the poorest neighborhoods, with failing schools, they have few real chances to get ahead. Add to that, when neighbors or cities prevent building affordable housing and the economy takes a downturn, minorities are the first ones to suffer.
How do we make a change to allow everyone an equal opportunity at a quality education in good schools with well-trained teachers, access to decent paying jobs and access to business bank loans? In recent cases, the black or Latino businessperson could not establish a credit relationship with a bank to access the Cares Act funds. When do we as a nation allow people to look and be different and not fear this difference which becomes labeled as” the radical agenda”?
Affirmative Action is one tool. The current issue of racism is beautifully outlined by Otis R. Taylor Jr., a writer for the San Francisco Chronicle, on Monday, Nov. 2 in his On the Bay article, titled, “Thanks to the president, U.S. can’t deny racism.” We need to open our hearts and minds and engage the Black and Brown communities to understand that they have the same dreams for their families as the white members of our community. We must acknowledge that not all people were brought to America willingly, nor were all Native Americans open to the arrival of people from Europe.
Today we continue to be a nation of immigrants which is true also in our valley, and we should not arbitrarily decide who is OK and who will be denied access to the American Dream based on their race or ethnicity. Radical talk of selective admission and sinister attempts to overthrow American society only feed an attitude of fear and exclusion. We must all take affirmative action to make all our citizens in the Napa Valley and the nation welcome and able to access their full potential. This will allow America to realize its full potential.
Ed and Sue Dee Shenk
Napa
