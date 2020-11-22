Understanding systemic racism

We are aware of several incidents in Napa that sadly reflect this form of racism. A black employee of Napa Valley College was walking with his dog along Fuller Park years ago and a police car followed him slowly for about a block. Another black employee of NVC was walking through Mervyns with her grandson and the security guard followed her throughout the store. An African American special ed teacher was sitting in his car waiting for the local school to open when a police officer came to his car window to ask what he was doing sitting there. A Latino was driving his new truck and was pulled over for no stated reason. The driver had a good paying job and could afford his truck. He had to provide proof of registration and ownership and was let go with no comment. One Latina sitting in her car recently prior to her shift as a caregiver was challenged by two white persons and was told they would take down her license plate number because she looked suspicious. These are just a few of the incidents that have occurred in the valley.