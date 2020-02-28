Unforgetable

Wow! Just got an invitation to my 70th high-school class reunion. How could that be?

I didn't know I was 70 yet — I have to add 18 years to that. Oh, What the —-, I'm still here aren't I? Some might say no or hardly here.

I celebrated by going out to the College to hear Dr. Robert Gonzalez present some music, romance, and crooning. It was wonderful — all I had to do was close my eyes and I was back at the "Dream Bowl,” dancing with Gene Krupa – true — I know you won't believe me, but true.

The band began to play a great swing piece; I was just standing there in my sister's dress watching couples run to dance when I looked up to the orchestra. Krupa jumped up from his drums and took a flying leap onto the dance floor — came right to me, he didn't even ask, just took my hand and started to boogie. I had no choice, just started to dance.

He was awful cute in a kind off a tough way, but I knew Mom would never let me go out with him —-didn't 'have to worry; he asked how old I was, I told him 15. He jumped back on stage to beat his drums.