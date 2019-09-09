It is unfortunate that my comment was taken out of context and published to look like I was saying children or the professionals at Snow and Shearer were unhealthy ("Napa committee starts pondering which small schools will stay, which may go," Aug. 22).
In my speech in front of the 7-11 committee, I discussed the importance of mental health in our local schools with a specific focus on promoting resiliency. I stated that International Baccalaureate (IB) schools, such as Mt. George, have resilience-building skills embedded in their curriculum promoting core principles including; being a risk taker, caring, open-minded, reflective, and balanced. I then went on to quote research that showed, "Children from disadvantaged backgrounds have higher achievement when they attend IB schools."
My comment was reflecting on "unhealthy" segregation at our Napa Unified schools and how the children at some of the lower performing schools would likely benefit from attending a school like Mt George, which is a top- performing school vs. closing Mt. George.
Furthermore, I was discussing the benefits of how smaller schools, not larger schools promote community, enriched education and improved mental health.
Megan Clark
Napa