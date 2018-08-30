Subscribe for 33¢ / day

The recent remark of Rudy Giuliani, our chief executive’s loyal barrister, that “Truth isn't Truth” on “Meet the Press” led me to imagine a reworking of an old marching hymn, author unknown:

The Battle Hymn of Truth

1.

Onward, loyal old soldiers!

Marching as to war,

With the Truth of Donald

Going on before:

Trump, the royal Tweeter,

Leads against the foe;

Forward into battle

See, his minions go!

Chorus.

Onward, loyal old soldiers!

Marching as to war,

With the Truth of Donald

Going on before.

2.

Like a mighty army

Moves Donald like a god;

Brothers, we are treading

Where Dictators have only trod;

The country’s so divided,

Not one body we,

But must he always glower

Just like Mussolini?

Chorus.

3.

The Law and Press may perish

Freedoms rise and wane,

But the reign of Emperor Trump

Will Make Us Great Again

Gates of hell can open

But the beautiful Wall prevail;

We have His solemn promise,

High tariffs cannot fail.

Chorus.

4.

Onward, then, ye faithful!

Join our happy throng,

Blend with ours your voices

In the triumph song;

Glory, praise, and honor

Unto Trump the King,

While the world just wonders

“What ever were they thinking”?

Mike Mertz

Napa

