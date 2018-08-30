The recent remark of Rudy Giuliani, our chief executive’s loyal barrister, that “Truth isn't Truth” on “Meet the Press” led me to imagine a reworking of an old marching hymn, author unknown:
The Battle Hymn of Truth
1.
Onward, loyal old soldiers!
Marching as to war,
With the Truth of Donald
Going on before:
Trump, the royal Tweeter,
Leads against the foe;
Forward into battle
See, his minions go!
Chorus.
Onward, loyal old soldiers!
Marching as to war,
With the Truth of Donald
Going on before.
2.
Like a mighty army
Moves Donald like a god;
Brothers, we are treading
Where Dictators have only trod;
The country’s so divided,
Not one body we,
But must he always glower
Just like Mussolini?
Chorus.
3.
The Law and Press may perish
Freedoms rise and wane,
But the reign of Emperor Trump
Will Make Us Great Again
Gates of hell can open
But the beautiful Wall prevail;
We have His solemn promise,
High tariffs cannot fail.
Chorus.
4.
Onward, then, ye faithful!
Join our happy throng,
Blend with ours your voices
In the triumph song;
Glory, praise, and honor
Unto Trump the King,
While the world just wonders
“What ever were they thinking”?
Mike Mertz
Napa