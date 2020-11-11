 Skip to main content
Upstage Napa Valley has done it again

Upstage Napa Valley's done it again. Last weekend's online drama, "Until the Flood," with the theme of racism's issues, was truly a timely powerhouse.

Each actor truly took on his/her character in delivering quoted monologues straight from recent issues in St.Louis.

There was much shared in the words, and much to take to heart.

Bravo to director Sharie Renault and company.

Antonia Allegra

St. Helena

