This Tuesday, Sept. 17 at 9 a.m. the Napa Board of Supervisors will again be addressing the cannabis issue and the goal of getting an ordinance developed instead of a risky ballot measure.
A few months ago, we were asked to join the Teamsters and UFCW in backing a cannabis measure that a local group had gathered signatures to put on the March ballot. As we began meeting with our friends on the board it was obvious that there was not support as written. So, we began working with the authors and board to direct staff to develop an ordinance, with input from everyone impacted from the community, eliminating the need for a divisive measure on the ballot.
It was amazing to have our two labor organizations working together, joined by vintners and winegrowers in favor of a compromise by having staff work on an ordinance. After years of inaction we have a community coming together to ask that it be done right, considering the issues being reported by other counties who had allowed manufacturing, distribution and cultivation while also being sensitive to the needs of the wine industry and the Napa brand.
The lone dissenter was the Farm Bureau, who vowed to defeat the measure at the polls. They also put out a scathing editorial against the measure and subsequently threatening political retribution if certain supervisors voted for the ordinance.
After voting to do the required action of certifying the signatures and putting it on the ballot, Supervisor Ramos made a motion to direct staff to come back with a plan for working on an ordinance replacing the need for a measure. It passed 3-2 with Brad Wagenknecht and chairman Ryan Gregory voting 'yes.'
Prior to a second meeting we were confident we had the support to direct staff to work on an ordinance after the writers of the ballot measure, as a unprecedented show of good faith, pledged to pull the signatures prior to any work, eliminating the pressure of an either/or situation, which they did later that day.
At the second meeting, a report was presented by staff which did a good job laying out a timeline, cost and what steps were needed to come up with a well-thought-out ordinance that had transparency, input from the community and compromise. Again, an overwhelming majority of speakers in favor of a compromise.
Supervisor Diane Dillon raised questions of cost and whether it was a priority for the board to pursue and asked staff to come back with a plan on how to implement a plan, kicking the can another two weeks to this Tuesday at 9 a.m. where the board will hear another staff report and we hope, another motion will be made to direct staff to begin working on a pilot ordinance. One with input from all impacted parties and a mechanism for funding increased public safety, mental health, worker’s rights and public education programs.
An ordinance that is done correctly is much more attractive than forcing a public vote. But should that ballot measure become necessary, I can assure you that labor and our community allies will be very involved in its drafting and ultimate passage. Our community wants its elected officials to do the right thing and find solutions, not punting to the citizens when controversy arises.
Please show up this Tuesday, Sept. 17 at 9 a.m. at the Napa County Board of Supervisors meeting or email the board and thank Belia, Brad and Ryan while urging Alfredo and Diane to act responsibly and develop an ordinance.
Jon Riley, Executive Director
Napa Solano Central Labor Council