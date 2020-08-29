Urge you to vote for David Campbell for Napa City Council

I have known David Campbell for over 20 years — first when he was the CEO for Premium Port Wine in Sausalito and then working side by side with him when we were at Clos Du Val.

David has a remarkable set of skills. He is an empathetic, super-bright individual who will bring to the city of Napa a clear head, a business sense together with discerning financial experience and, above all, an understanding of how to bring disparate groups together. His compassion and genuine kindness is an example for many. He is a man of great courage and commitment and I can think of no better person to be on the Napa City Council