Use more video in court system

Just an observation and suggestion. For decades the county and city of Napa has struggled with the cost, complexity and safety of transferring detainees from the jail to the courthouse for arraignments.

One thing the troubles of the pandemic has proven, and set precedent for, is that video arraignments work. I suggest that this system be incorporated into all of our future plans.

Chuck Foster

Yountville

