Use of a gun law could have prevented deaths

Last week, Yountville Mayor John Dunbar, along with the Town Council, issued a proclamation about the triple murder that happened on March 9, 2018.

It appropriately honored the three women who were gunned down and the remarkable contributions they made. Specifically, it honored “Dr. Jennifer Gray Golick, Executive Director Christine Loeber and Dr. Jennifer Gonzales Shushereba and the legacy of compassion, professionalism and commitment to serving others that is memorialized by the way they lived their professional and personal lives.”

It also stated that, “Pathway Home included programs and services that supported military veterans who struggled with mental and emotional challenges, including Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) and Traumatic Brain Injury (TBI), among other clinical conditions.”

Yet, when it described the gunman, there was no mention of the fact that he had been a patient at the facility before his forced departure or that there was knowledge of the threat he posed in advance. This was a missed opportunity, perhaps avoided due to pending lawsuits, because this tragedy might have been prevented and elected leaders need to address such an issue when people are paying attention to prevent future shootings.