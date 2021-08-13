Use of eminent domain for a subdivision is inappropriate

I have lived in Napa for over 40 years and thought myself very pleased and privileged to be part of this wonderful community. I have subscribed to the Napa Valley Register almost all of that time and have considered writing a letter about an issue several times, always deferring, figuring someone would articulate the details or nuances better than I, someone would be more eloquent, etc.
But the story "Planners approve subdivision" (Aug. 7) has motivated me to write.
For the sake of transparency, one of the many good things that have happened in this time frame is I became an acquaintance of Dr. Reid and have been much impressed with his medical acumen. My concern is the sentence "the city would be obligated to use the eminent domain process to get the easement from the Reid family" to construct a road so a developer can build 12 large, undoubtedly million-dollar plus homes.
For one thing, the Association of Bay Area Governments has repeatedly reported that Napa County needs more affordable and moderate-cost housing. Does Napa need million-dollar-plus houses?
Page D4 of the newspaper on Friday listed three houses and all were above one million, On Sunday, the first page of the Real Estate Section, E1, advertised 12 houses above one million. Looking at the subsequent ads on Pages E3 and E6 finds a very high percentage of the listings for over one million (excluding parcels of land, condominiums, and manufactured homes). Page E8 reported homes sold in February and March: 11 were in the $800,000-900,000 range, 10 were above $900,000, and 31 were above one million (The numbers may be an artifact of the time of year, etc and the Real Estate industry probably has a fuller picture.)
In contrast, only seven homes sold for less than $500,000.
True, we are blessed with good weather, bountiful nature and parks, and the people of the community, but the advertisements suggest there are enough homes for that market group. Can a young police officer with a spouse who works part time while their child is in school afford the down payment and mortgage on such a home?
But the real reason I'm writing is that eminent domain is a sacred responsibility and trust allocated to the government to appropriate land for public good or essential public need, as perhaps in building a hospital, a school, a fire station, not to force a physician who has long contributed to the community to part with property so a developer can build 12 homes that don't meet the criterion of public welfare.
And, what about the change in quality of life for those in the neighborhood? Rather, it seems they are taking a heavy-handed approach and going beyond the intent of the law.
Paul Reiser
Napa