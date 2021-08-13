Use of eminent domain for a subdivision is inappropriate

I have lived in Napa for over 40 years and thought myself very pleased and privileged to be part of this wonderful community. I have subscribed to the Napa Valley Register almost all of that time and have considered writing a letter about an issue several times, always deferring, figuring someone would articulate the details or nuances better than I, someone would be more eloquent, etc.

But the story "Planners approve subdivision" (Aug. 7) has motivated me to write.

For the sake of transparency, one of the many good things that have happened in this time frame is I became an acquaintance of Dr. Reid and have been much impressed with his medical acumen. My concern is the sentence "the city would be obligated to use the eminent domain process to get the easement from the Reid family" to construct a road so a developer can build 12 large, undoubtedly million-dollar plus homes.

For one thing, the Association of Bay Area Governments has repeatedly reported that Napa County needs more affordable and moderate-cost housing. Does Napa need million-dollar-plus houses?