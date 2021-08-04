 Skip to main content
Use of eminent domain for the Western Meadows subdivision sets a dangerous precedent.

'Eminent Domain' is being considered in order to condemn private property and build a subdivision of multi-million dollar homes in Browns Valley.

Historically, eminent domain has been invoked when it will benefit the greater community. In this case, however, condemning private property to enable construction of a dozen expensive homes will only benefit the Southern California developer and the select few who can afford to buy.

This whole idea distorts the intent of eminent domain, setting a dangerous precedent for development that weakens private property rights and encroaches on the remaining open space in our community.

Christine England

Napa

