Use old monuments as a teaching tool

Locally, in Napa, it is being proposed that the KKK representation in one modern private mural of Napa Valley’s history be removed or at least its inclusion seriously questioned. My question is, are we to ignore the role of the KKK in the Napa Valley and gloss over history in favor of some idyllic sanitization of our past? Is the only history we wish to promote that which allows us to to believe we are the only society that is indispensable and exceptional? Should we ignore the sins of the past and forget the horror Nazi Germany, Fascist Italy, and Spain along with our own culpability in an American genocide that may very well be an ongoing event.

Is it not better to use such monuments and representations of evil to expose the falsehoods of the past and bring to light the holocaust that perpetrated the events memorialized. The brutal massacres of Native Americans in military actions, disease, as well as institutionalized subjugation. The lynchings, the conditions of slavery, and ongoing persecutions of black peoples, the ignoring of the contributions of Asians and Latin Americans and the insidious present demonization of these peoples.