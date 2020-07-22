Use old monuments as a teaching tool

News that the Christopher Columbus statue removed in San Francisco will cost the city $100,000 annually to store is disturbing. I question the wisdom of its removal along with many other such cultural acts.
With the heavy cuts to arts spending programs supported by the city, it would appear wiser to use such monuments as a teaching event by sponsoring a true historical narrative to place these offensive monuments and art works in perspective of today's moral outrage.
Why not surround these things with art works representing the indigenous genocide and slavery they represent and admit to the grave errors our country, states, counties, and cities have made.
Erasing monuments also erases the past wrongdoings and misrepresentations that many historical narratives foster. The goal should be to expose and recognize the false narrative, not by media events that serve to obscure and promote a pact of forgetting. Instead, we should be sponsoring information exposing these monuments to our past atrocities and the simple narrative that our basic history books ignore.
We should add to these monuments, not merely plaques explaining the falsehoods that these formerly heroic figures represent but visual representations of the terror they fostered.
It is not enough to destroy one historical narrative without replacing it with something of value that can instruct the future.
Locally, in Napa, it is being proposed that the KKK representation in one modern private mural of Napa Valley’s history be removed or at least its inclusion seriously questioned. My question is, are we to ignore the role of the KKK in the Napa Valley and gloss over history in favor of some idyllic sanitization of our past? Is the only history we wish to promote that which allows us to to believe we are the only society that is indispensable and exceptional? Should we ignore the sins of the past and forget the horror Nazi Germany, Fascist Italy, and Spain along with our own culpability in an American genocide that may very well be an ongoing event.
Is it not better to use such monuments and representations of evil to expose the falsehoods of the past and bring to light the holocaust that perpetrated the events memorialized. The brutal massacres of Native Americans in military actions, disease, as well as institutionalized subjugation. The lynchings, the conditions of slavery, and ongoing persecutions of black peoples, the ignoring of the contributions of Asians and Latin Americans and the insidious present demonization of these peoples.
It appears to me that the destruction of monuments only adds to an ephemeral history void of truth, ignoring the falsehoods that created them and adding to a sanitization of the past. We deceive ourselves by the removal of relics representing our past transgressions against humanity and the attempt to sterilize events and create a mythology of ourselves that does not match reality. It leads us to ignore the real world and leaves us amazed when we are slapped in the face by events such as occurred on 9/11 because we believe we do not contribute unjust conditions that spawn such shocking events.
Indeed we foster false narratives with newer monuments that ignore causes and blindly embrace a vision that does not exist of tragedies fostered by others and not ourselves. Continually ignoring our culpability in the events memorialized.
We should recognize the existing monuments and expose their falsehoods along with long and deep thought about just who and how we choose to create new monuments. We will have a hard time commemorating events and individuals that are pristine in their causes or in their words and behavior, but that is as it should be.
William McIntyre
Napa
