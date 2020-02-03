We know that there is a shortage of housing in Napa for median and low income residents; most are aware that there is no housing available to those that qualify for rental subsidies.
Our Federal government held Mare Island Naval Shipyard, a peninsula of over 5,000 acres it closed in 1996. For over 20 years, houses and apartments remained empty. Only months ago, 500 acres were sold to the Nimitz Group (they now have more than 800 acres). Why hasn’t a former military base been able to provide room for our veterans?
Napa State Hospital, owned by California, has unoccupied buildings on 138 acres of land. Though, our county has held drug and alcohol programs within some, there must be opportunities for our cities and county to work with the state to meet more of our housing needs.
Napa County has owned an 8.6-acre property on Old Sonoma Road. Head Start, Juvenile Hall, Health and Human Services were located there. Three years ago there were plans to create workforce housing on this property (some 170 apartments). Less than 6 months ago, our county supervisors agreed to accept $7.5 million for this property.
For 20 years, property owners in Napa County taxed themselves for the river project. Consequently, in addition to the bypass at the Oxbow and the restored wetlands of south Napa came the ability to drain former mudflats off Soscol (between Hartle Court and Saratoga Drive or the Peatman and Gasser Drive areas), and build.
Now comes 1.62 acres and the Sunrise building (formerly assisted living for seniors), to be renovated and named the “Heritage House.” Interestingly, this property was bought by the Gasser Foundation even though the building is partially located within a floodplain, some 50 feet from Salvador Creek, and with banks that are actively eroding.
Furthermore, they purchased an adjacent 1.29 acres, again partially within the floodplain (and known to flood over the past 25 years), to build low income housing. Both properties at one time were part of a creek and are on artificial fill. Were flood conditions disclosed by previous owners?
Finally, there is .39 acres of property that was irrevocably given to the city of Napa for a public road. The developers have requested that this property be given to them. It seems unusual that these three requests are being presented as having to be approved as a package deal.
It would seem logical to leave Valle Verde Drive alone, partially reestablish the smaller creek entering Salvador Creek, terrace the empty property and protect the Sunrise building from future floods. Then, restore and use that building for the purpose it was created, to house seniors.
Susan Rushing-Hart
Napa