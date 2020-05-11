Use your kids' art to comfort seniors

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

These last few months, with shelter in place and social distancing becoming our new normal, I wanted to bring to light something that is attempting to shine some joy where there is darkness and isolation.

Heart for Art, an online movement created by a group from Napa’s current Leadership Napa Valley class, is creating a bridge between our distance learning students and our isolated seniors.

The connection is simple. All parents of young students now have tons of artwork, done as a way to not only spark creativity but bypass boredom by their young ones at home. This artwork is colorful, heart warming, and oftentimes includes positive messages of hope that we can sometimes lose as adults coping with the change in our world.

Heart for Art is asking that we send this artwork to either our Meals on Wheels program or Collabria Care to then share this art with seniors in our Napa retirement communities with residents who have been asked to shelter more diligently than anyone.

We have seniors who have not seen their friends or family in person for weeks, even months, and this art is a bright spot in their current realities. If anyone would like to participate, please visit the group, Heart for Art, on Facebook or send your artwork/letters to the following addresses: