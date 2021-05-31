Vacant homes are the problem

The past few weeks I’ve been impressed and heartened by the local response to Pacaso. However, fractional ownership is only a symptom of the larger problem of vacation homes in our valley.

A vacant home that is only used part of the time negatively affects both house prices and the money being spent directly in our economy. According to the National Realtors Association, a vacation home is used six weeks out of the year on average. Those other 46 weeks the house is empty, so the only income to the community is through property taxes. Local businesses suffer because those families aren’t here.

Vacationing in Napa and wanting to have your own slice of this heaven isn’t going to change. Therefore, I propose three programs to increase city and country revenue, as well as help locals share in the wealth tourism brings our already wealthiest citizens:

Allow Pacaso but limit sale price to appraisal value plus a percentage to cover real estate and other fees (and force the use of local real estate agents). Tax the sale.

Allow unlimited hosted stays through AirBnB or similar for anyone claiming the ADU or room for rent as their primary residence. Tax the rental as if it were a hotel room.